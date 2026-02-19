Friday, February 20, 2026
Crosspointe-Plaza
Crosspointe Plaza, a 124,375-square-foot shopping center located in Greenville, features a mix of tenants including T.J. Maxx, Dollar Tree, DSW, 810 Billiards and Up 2 Us Furniture.
ZRP Sells 124,375 SF Shopping Center in Greenville, South Carolina

by Abby Cox

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP), a retail investment firm based in Mount Pleasant, S.C., has sold Crosspointe Plaza, a 124,375-square-foot shopping center located in Greenville. Situated adjacent to the 1.2 million-square-foot Haywood Mall, Crosspointe Plaza is anchored by T.J. Maxx, DSW and Dollar Tree. Additional tenants at the property include 810 Billiards and Up 2 Us Furniture. ZRP originally acquired Crosspointe Plaza in 2022. Scott Israel of Colliers represented ZRP in the transaction. Atlanta-based RCG Ventures purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

