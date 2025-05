SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Zscaler has signed a sublease for 301,163 square feet of office space at 4301 and 4401 Great America Parkway in Santa Clara. The company, which provides Zero Trust cybersecurity, will use the facility as its new Silicon Valley global headquarters that is set to open in summer 2026. Mike Saign and Rich Hoyt of Newmark represented Zscaler in the lease negotiations.