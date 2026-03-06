Friday, March 6, 2026
Zuckerman Signs T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty at Mixed-Use Development in Southwest Florida

by Abby Cox

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA.  — The Zuckerman Group has signed leases with two new national retailers at Midtown at Bonita, a 68-acre mixed-use development under construction in Bonita Springs, about 15 miles north of Naples. T.J. Maxx and Ulta Beauty will join the lineup at Midtown at Bonita, bringing the amount of leased retail space to 100,000 square feet. Other committed tenants include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread, The Hangry Bison, Club Pilates, Good Vets, Jeff’s Bagel Run, Noire the Nail Bar, Bonita Beach Wine & Spirits, Gelato&Co., LowBrow Pizza & Beer, Mathnasium, a dental office operated by Pacific Dental Services, Cold Stone Creamery, The UPS Store, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls and Three Sixteen Cafe, among others.

Construction of the development’s retail component broke ground in November, with the first tenants expected to move in this spring.

Upon full build-out, Midtown at Bonita will feature a 165-room boutique hotel, a luxury apartment complex and 30 acres of preserved open space, in addition to the shops, restaurants and service retailers.

