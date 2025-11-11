Zurich Signs 52,000 SF Lease to Relocate Downtown Chicago Office to Willis Tower

CHICAGO — Zurich North America has signed a 52,000-square-foot office lease at Willis Tower, which is located at 233 S. Wacker Drive in Chicago. Zurich, a global insurer, will occupy floors 53 and 54, relocating its downtown Chicago office from 300 S. Riverside Plaza. The new office will feature innovative workplace design and technology to enable collaboration within a hybrid environment. Zurich’s primary North American headquarters will remain in Schaumburg, Ill., where the company launched its U.S. operations in 1912. Zurich is expected to transition to Willis Tower in summer 2026. Todd Mintz of JLL represented Zurich in the lease. Nikki Kern of The Telos Group LLC represented the landlord, Perform Properties.