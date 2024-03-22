Friday, March 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Zyka Foods Signs 15,885 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Zyka Foods Southwest Inc., a wholesale provider of Indian cuisine, has signed a 15,885-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2737 W. Airport Freeway was constructed in 1984 and features a clear height of 20 feet, one ramp, three dock-high doors and 1,257 square feet of office space. Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Sealy & Co., in the lease negotiations. David Easterling of CBRE represented the tenant.

You may also like

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 773-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Stonemont Financial Completes 565,259 SF Sunridge Industrial Park...

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Industrial Redevelopment Project...

Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails to Open 7,500 SF...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 92,400 SF Industrial Building in...

Polar Design Build Delivers 34,000 SF Truck Service...

Type One Energy Group Signs 15,500 SF Life...

Five Tenants Ink Leases for ‘Ready-to-Wear’ Office Suites...

Fastenal Co. Signs 10,020 SF Industrial Lease in...