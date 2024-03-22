Zyka Foods Signs 15,885 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Zyka Foods Southwest Inc., a wholesale provider of Indian cuisine, has signed a 15,885-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2737 W. Airport Freeway was constructed in 1984 and features a clear height of 20 feet, one ramp, three dock-high doors and 1,257 square feet of office space. Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Sealy & Co., in the lease negotiations. David Easterling of CBRE represented the tenant.