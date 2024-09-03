Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cumberland Centre is a three-story office building that has undergone recent renovations.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Zynga Signs 14,000 SF Office Lease at Cumberland Centre in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Zynga Inc., a global interactive entertainment company known for its social games such as FarmVille and Words With Friends, has signed a 14,000-square-foot office lease at Cumberland Centre in Chicago. The relocation marks an expansion for Zynga, which previously leased 12,448 square feet in a nearby single-story office complex. Cumberland Centre is a three-story office building that has recently undergone significant renovations. The lobby area features modernized lighting, seating areas and pop-culture décor. Amenities under construction include common-area hallway upgrades, a building café and a tenant lounge. These enhancements are slated for completion in 2025. Jason Wurtz and Jack Reardon of NAI Hiffman represented the owner, Integris Ventures. Jim Rose of JLL represented the tenant.

You may also like

Lingerfelt Inks 233,359 SF Industrial Lease in Colonial...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 374-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

Asana Partners Redevelops Event Center in Minneapolis into...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of Golden...

The Kickback Bar to Open at Middleton Market...

Poag Acquires 1.3 MSF RiverTown Crossings Shopping Mall...

Southwest Networks Signs 12,888 SF Industrial Lease Near...

Poag Development Welcomes Four New Tenants to Metro...

Colliers Arranges 215,822 SF Industrial Lease in Newnan,...