CHICAGO — Zynga Inc., a global interactive entertainment company known for its social games such as FarmVille and Words With Friends, has signed a 14,000-square-foot office lease at Cumberland Centre in Chicago. The relocation marks an expansion for Zynga, which previously leased 12,448 square feet in a nearby single-story office complex. Cumberland Centre is a three-story office building that has recently undergone significant renovations. The lobby area features modernized lighting, seating areas and pop-culture décor. Amenities under construction include common-area hallway upgrades, a building café and a tenant lounge. These enhancements are slated for completion in 2025. Jason Wurtz and Jack Reardon of NAI Hiffman represented the owner, Integris Ventures. Jim Rose of JLL represented the tenant.
Zynga Signs 14,000 SF Office Lease at Cumberland Centre in Chicago
