Zynga Signs 14,000 SF Office Lease at Cumberland Centre in Chicago

CHICAGO — Zynga Inc., a global interactive entertainment company known for its social games such as FarmVille and Words With Friends, has signed a 14,000-square-foot office lease at Cumberland Centre in Chicago. The relocation marks an expansion for Zynga, which previously leased 12,448 square feet in a nearby single-story office complex. Cumberland Centre is a three-story office building that has recently undergone significant renovations. The lobby area features modernized lighting, seating areas and pop-culture décor. Amenities under construction include common-area hallway upgrades, a building café and a tenant lounge. These enhancements are slated for completion in 2025. Jason Wurtz and Jack Reardon of NAI Hiffman represented the owner, Integris Ventures. Jim Rose of JLL represented the tenant.