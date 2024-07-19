Rockefeller Group Sells 147,000 SF Industrial Property in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New York City-basedRockefeller Group has sold Constitution Logistics Center, a 147,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The buyer was Bridge Industrial. Rockefeller Group acquired the 18-acre site in 2023 and demolished a 100,000-square-foot office building that was previously owned and occupied by WS Audiology/Sivantos Group. Building features include a clear height of 36 feet, 41 loading docks, 3,000 square feet of office space and parking for 123 cars and 57 trailers. Marc Petrella and Michael Kimmel of KBC Advisors represented Rockefeller Group in the transaction.