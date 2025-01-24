Friday, January 24, 2025
Continental Realty Corp. has sold Governors Commons, a 129,242-square-foot shopping center in Glen Burnie, Md., for $9.6 million.
Continental Realty Sells Shopping Center in Suburban Baltimore for $9.6M

by John Nelson

GLEN BURNIE, MD — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold Governors Commons, a 129,242-square-foot shopping center in suburban Baltimore, for $9.6 million. The center is situated in the Baltimore suburb of Glen Burnie at 7311 Governor Richie Highway.

Dean Zang and David Crotts of Marcus & Millichap represented CRC in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. CRC previously sold off three outparcels at Governors Crossing, giving the total gross sales price of the shopping center $20.6 million.

CRC originally acquired the property in 2019 via its Continental Realty Fund V LP for $16.2 million. Founded in 1960, CRC currently owns and manages more than 8 million square feet of retail space across 13 states.

