Lincoln Property Co., OneIM Break Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Project in Boise

by Amy Works

BOISE, IDAHO — A joint venture between Lincoln Property Co. and One Investment Management (OneIM) has broken ground on EastPort Logistics, a multi-phase industrial development situated on 78 acres in Boise’s Airport submarket.

Phase I of EastPort will include 685,000 square feet across four buildings, ranging in size from 12,500 square feet to 378,560 square feet. Upon full build-out, EastPort Logistics will feature seven buildings with clear heights up to 32 feet, more than 1,300 car parking spaces, 168 trailer parking spaces and 196 dock doors. Additional site features will include landscaping and a berm to alleviate light and/or noise from within the site.

The project team for phase I includes Mackenzie as architect of record, Kimley Horn as civil engineer and McAlvain as general contractor. TOK Commercial is handling marketing and leasing for the development.

