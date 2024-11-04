Northmarq Arranges $41.8M Sale of South Tryon Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged the $41.8 million sale of South Tryon Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily community located at 7601 Holliswood Court in Charlotte. McDowell Properties acquired the asset from MAA. Andrea Howard, Allan Lynch, John Currin, Caylor Mark, Jeff Glenn and Austin Jackson of Northmarq’s Carolinas Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Faron Thompson, Grant Harris and Cabell Thomas of Northmarq secured a $24.8 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The permanent, fixed-rate loan features a five-year term with a 35-year amortization schedule.

Built in 2002 and renovated in 2022, South Tryon Apartments features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property include 36 detached garages, 42 storage spaces, a fitness center, pool, dog park, grilling area, car care center and playground. The community is situated roughly nine miles from both Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte.