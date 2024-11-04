Monday, November 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
South Tryon Apartments features 216 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Northmarq Arranges $41.8M Sale of South Tryon Apartments in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged the $41.8 million sale of South Tryon Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily community located at 7601 Holliswood Court in Charlotte. McDowell Properties acquired the asset from MAA. Andrea Howard, Allan Lynch, John Currin, Caylor Mark, Jeff Glenn and Austin Jackson of Northmarq’s Carolinas Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Faron Thompson, Grant Harris and Cabell Thomas of Northmarq secured a $24.8 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The permanent, fixed-rate loan features a five-year term with a 35-year amortization schedule.

Built in 2002 and renovated in 2022, South Tryon Apartments features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property include 36 detached garages, 42 storage spaces, a fitness center, pool, dog park, grilling area, car care center and playground. The community is situated roughly nine miles from both Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte.

You may also like

MLG Capital Acquires 180-Unit Venetian at Capri Isles...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $21M Sale of Flex...

Cove Capital Investments Purchases 113,157 SF Industrial Property...

US Economy Adds 12,000 Jobs in October, Far...

United Properties Completes 274-Unit Bishop Momo Apartments in...

Highridge Costa, Western Community Housing Open Affordable Housing...

TownCentre Capital Buys Twin Canyon Shopping Center in...

Progressive Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Four Adjacent...

Keystone Mortgage Secures $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...