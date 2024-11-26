CBRE Brokers Sale of 460,136 SF Britton Plaza Shopping Center in South Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Britton Plaza, a 460,136-square-foot shopping center located at 3900 S. Dale Mabry Highway in south Tampa. Pennsylvania-based Brixmor Property Group purchased the Publix-anchored property for an undisclosed price. Dennis Carson, Casey Rosen, Michael Etemad and Sriram Rajan of CBRE represented the seller, a private investor that owned the property for more than 50 years. David Conn, Denny St. Romain and Scott Peek of CBRE assisted in the transaction.

Britton Plaza is situated on 32 acres near Tampa Bay and downtown Tampa. The property’s tenant roster includes Publix Liquors, Marshalls, Burlington, Michaels, Dollar Tree, Pet Supermarket, Dunkin’ and Taco Bell. The acquisition of Britton Plaza represents a prime value-add and/or redevelopment opportunity for the new owner due to store vacancies in recent years including Stein Mart, Beall’s Outlet and Big Lots, according to local media outlets.