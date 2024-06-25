Tuesday, June 25, 2024
The 23,820-square-foot property is located at 901 Ridgeway Ave.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2M Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2 million sale of a 23,820-square-foot industrial outdoor storage facility in Aurora. Located at 901 Ridgeway Ave., the three-acre property features four buildings with an expansive lot for outdoor storage and parking. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Ridgeway Partners LLC. Michael Kammes of Re/Max Commercial procured the buyer, RDAA Express Inc. Steven Weinstock assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record in Illinois.

