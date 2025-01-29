Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Miami

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $8.4 million sale of Blue Grotto Plaza, an 11,890-square-foot retail strip center located in Miami. Built in 1973 and renovated in 2023, the multi-tenant property features a mix of service-oriented businesses and food-and-beverage tenants, including 10 retail spaces and 68 parking spaces.

Jonathan De La Rosa and Matthew Albregts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Minkin Enterprises Inc., and procured the buyer, OMAC Real Estate LLC, in the transaction.