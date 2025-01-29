Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Blue Grotto Plaza was originally built in 1973 and renovated in 2023.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $8.4 million sale of Blue Grotto Plaza, an 11,890-square-foot retail strip center located in Miami. Built in 1973 and renovated in 2023, the multi-tenant property features a mix of service-oriented businesses and food-and-beverage tenants, including 10 retail spaces and 68 parking spaces.

Jonathan De La Rosa and Matthew Albregts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Minkin Enterprises Inc., and procured the buyer, OMAC Real Estate LLC, in the transaction.

You may also like

KBS Sells 179,932 SF Fountainhead Tower Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 105,000 SF...

Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus...

Avaio Digital Plans $5B Data Center Development in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 16,074 SF Industrial...

Halstatt Sells 644-Bed UnionWest at Creative Village Student...

Home Invest Acquires Pine Tree Path Apartments in...

Headwall Investments Buys 15,182 SF Retail Strip Center...

John Propp Commercial Group Negotiates $5M Sale of...